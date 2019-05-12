Services
Beverly H. "Betti" Turriff

Turriff, Beverly H. "Betti" Age 88. Born November 13, 1930. Our beautiful butterfly has taken flight and found Eternal Peace in Heaven on May 10, 2019. She was reunited with her beloved husband Donald, her son James and her daughter Suzanne. Beloved mother of John (Sandee) Turriff, Kathleen (Bill) Lalk, Jerome (Michele) Turriff and Julie Rector (John Lemberger). Proud grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren with one on the way. Visitation will be Friday May 17, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME from 5pm until time of service at 7pm. Private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019
