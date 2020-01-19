|
|
Beverly Heun
(nee Bartness) Born into Eternal Life on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at age 88. Beloved wife of Leon Heun. Loving mother of Ted (Nancy), Jane (Ray) Mack, Gary (Julie), James, and Craig (Stephanie). Proud grandma of Katie (Joe), Brian (Shawna), Tony, Lindsey, Adam, Andrew, Brittany, Nathan (Dianna), Lydia (Jason), Tyler, and Abbey. Cherished Great Grandma of Rory, Brady, Madison, Noah, Jaxon and Samantha. Dear sister of Paul (the late Phyllis) Bartness, the late Jack (Margaret) Bartness and her twin brother the late Teddy. She will be missed by lifelong friend Ginny (the late Darrell) Creegan, other relatives and dear friends.
Visitation at ST. MONICA PARISH 5681 N. SANTA MONICA BLVD. WHITEFISH BAY, WI on Friday, January 24 from 10:30 AM until time of Mass at 12:30 PM. Memorials to appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020