Beverly I. "Bev" Bucher (Balconi)(Nee Staats) Passed away August 13th, 2020. Age 81. Loving wife of the late James Bucher and the late Henry Balconi. Beloved mother of Christine (Brian) Frick and Mark (Heather) Balconi. Devoted grandmother of Paige and Parker Frick, Grant and Celine Balconi, Tyler and Ryanne Strausbaugh. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Also loved by the Bucher family; Steven (Sandy) Bucher, Daniel (Julie) Bucher, Kyle Bucher, Cori (Doug) Raue, Jamie and Sara Bucher.Visitation Monday, August 24th at the Harder Funeral Home from 10:30 am until the time of Funeral Service at 12:30 pm. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee.Graduate of Pius XI High School and Alverno College. Bev proudly dedicated 50 years to nursing and caring for patients, working as an RN at the V.A. Hospital upon graduation from Alverno College. Also working at West Allis Memorial Hospital, Lakeview Hospital and retiring from Wheaton Franciscan Day Surgery Department in 2010.Memorials appreciated to the School Sisters of St. Francis.