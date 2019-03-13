|
Brown, Beverly J. (Nee Grainger) Born to Eternal Life March 8, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Beloved wife of Joseph J. Brown Loving mother of Thomas (Linda) Brown, Pam "PJ" (John Moras) Brown, Roxane "Rocky" Brown, Linda Marker and Cynthia (Gerald) Torres. Dear grandmother of Jeremy Brown, Russell (Jessie) Brown and Ricky Torres. Great-grandmother of Miranda, Mikko, Alexis, Skylar, Kylie, Alicia, Kyia, Bella and Tessa. Dear sister of Geraldine (Raymond) Hass, Kenneth (Peggy) Grainger and Sharon Grainger. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and her K-9 companion, Riley. Visitation Friday, March 15, from 1:00-2:00 PM at Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, followed by Funeral Service at 2:00 PM. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the . "There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019