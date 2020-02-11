|
Beverly J. Dvorak
Milwaukee - (nee St. Germain) Went to join her beloved daughter, Julie Ann Dvorak. Loving mom of Jeff (Lisa) Dvorak. Proud grandma of Shane Dvorak, Jeff (Connie Davis) Dvorak Jr., Jason (Cheri) Dvorak and Jack Dvorak. Dear great-grandma of Jeffrey III, Jacob and Jaydee. Dear sister of the late Pat Bellah. Preceded in death by her mother Clara Bellah. Also survived by other family and friends.
Beverly was a retiree of M&I Bank-Bay View Branch, enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and raising and breeding Boxers. A heartfelt thank you to the staff of 8th MRICU at St. Luke's Medical Center.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, February 14, 2020, 4:00-6:00 PM. Funeral Service at 6:00 PM. Private interment Arlington Park Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020