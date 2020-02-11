Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Dvorak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly J. Dvorak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly J. Dvorak Notice
Beverly J. Dvorak

Milwaukee - (nee St. Germain) Went to join her beloved daughter, Julie Ann Dvorak. Loving mom of Jeff (Lisa) Dvorak. Proud grandma of Shane Dvorak, Jeff (Connie Davis) Dvorak Jr., Jason (Cheri) Dvorak and Jack Dvorak. Dear great-grandma of Jeffrey III, Jacob and Jaydee. Dear sister of the late Pat Bellah. Preceded in death by her mother Clara Bellah. Also survived by other family and friends.

Beverly was a retiree of M&I Bank-Bay View Branch, enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and raising and breeding Boxers. A heartfelt thank you to the staff of 8th MRICU at St. Luke's Medical Center.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, February 14, 2020, 4:00-6:00 PM. Funeral Service at 6:00 PM. Private interment Arlington Park Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline