Beverly J. Maciejewski
(Nee Pruszka), Born to Eternal Life, January 6, 2020, age 92 years. Beloved wife of Edward for 67 years. Dear mother of Mark (Nancy), James (Terri) and Rosanne (Tom) Schermetzler. Sister of Lillian Larson. Also 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Monday January 13, from 8:30 - 10:30 AM at ST. MARY VISITATION PARISH, 1260 Church St., Elm Grove, WI, with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the PKD Foundation or to would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2020