1/1
Beverly J. (Krause) Mislang
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly J. Mislang (nee Krause)

Passed away peacefully with loved ones at her side September 12, 2020. Loving mother of Jim (Irene); Sandra; Jeff (Terese); and Joel (Christine). Adoring "Great/Gramma" of Suzanne, James, Michael (Ann), Sarah (James), Nathan, Darren, Marlee (Alex), Maggie (Charles), Owen, Myles, Dominic, Cason, Kylie, Cole, Scarlett, River, Grady, and Skylar. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband James of 63 years; daughter Kathy; granddaughter Makaela; daughters-in-law Debbie and Jenny. She is survived by her sister and best friend Arline; and her beloved rescue cat Lucy.

Bev cherished time with her family, her warmth and kindness radiated to all. She was a fierce and loyal Packer, Brewer and Bucks fan and supporter of HAWS, where she volunteered. She enjoyed the winters in Florida and summers in the Northwoods of Wisconsin enjoying the company of dear friends and family.

A private Memorial was held at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Church. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to HAWS or charity of your choice. Special thank you to her caregivers Nancy (Gladys), Merry and Mary Ann.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evert-Luko Funeral Home
170 Warren Avenue
Hartland, WI 53029
(262) 367-2156
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Evert-Luko Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved