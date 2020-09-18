Beverly J. Mislang (nee Krause)
Passed away peacefully with loved ones at her side September 12, 2020. Loving mother of Jim (Irene); Sandra; Jeff (Terese); and Joel (Christine). Adoring "Great/Gramma" of Suzanne, James, Michael (Ann), Sarah (James), Nathan, Darren, Marlee (Alex), Maggie (Charles), Owen, Myles, Dominic, Cason, Kylie, Cole, Scarlett, River, Grady, and Skylar. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband James of 63 years; daughter Kathy; granddaughter Makaela; daughters-in-law Debbie and Jenny. She is survived by her sister and best friend Arline; and her beloved rescue cat Lucy.
Bev cherished time with her family, her warmth and kindness radiated to all. She was a fierce and loyal Packer, Brewer and Bucks fan and supporter of HAWS, where she volunteered. She enjoyed the winters in Florida and summers in the Northwoods of Wisconsin enjoying the company of dear friends and family.
A private Memorial was held at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Church. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to HAWS or charity of your choice
. Special thank you to her caregivers Nancy (Gladys), Merry and Mary Ann.