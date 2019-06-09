Services
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
(920) 457-4455
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Olson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly J. Olson

Notice Condolences Flowers

Beverly J. Olson Notice
Olson, Beverly J. (Nee Gussel) Beverly J. (nee Gussel) Olson, 92, of West Allis, was peacefully reunited with her loving husband Edwin W. Olson, parents, Henry Gussel, Bertha (nee Atkins) Gussel, stepfather Alfred Nell, brothers Fred and Richard Gussel and sister Doris "Chip" Kuske on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Loving mom of John (Kathy) Olson, Judy (Mike) Sullivan, and Mike Olson. Loving grandma of Marcus (Becky) Schaefer, Lucas (Fawn) Schaefer and Matt (Tracy) Olson. She is further survived by 9 loving great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Beverly will be truly missed by her family and loving cat Thomas. Per Beverly's wishes a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline