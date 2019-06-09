|
Olson, Beverly J. (Nee Gussel) Beverly J. (nee Gussel) Olson, 92, of West Allis, was peacefully reunited with her loving husband Edwin W. Olson, parents, Henry Gussel, Bertha (nee Atkins) Gussel, stepfather Alfred Nell, brothers Fred and Richard Gussel and sister Doris "Chip" Kuske on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Loving mom of John (Kathy) Olson, Judy (Mike) Sullivan, and Mike Olson. Loving grandma of Marcus (Becky) Schaefer, Lucas (Fawn) Schaefer and Matt (Tracy) Olson. She is further survived by 9 loving great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Beverly will be truly missed by her family and loving cat Thomas. Per Beverly's wishes a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019