Beverly J. Olson



Beverly J. Olson, age 88, passed away on July 21, 2020 surrounded by her family.



A visitation will take place at Pagenkopf Funeral Home (1165 E. Summit Avenue, Oconomowoc, WI, 53066) on Saturday, July 25 from 11:00am-1:00pm with the service to follow. Pastor Wes Werner is presiding. She will be buried at Oak Hill Cemetery in a private ceremony.













