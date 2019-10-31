|
Beverly J. Scherf
Sussex - Found peace on October 29, 2019. Age 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert for 64 years. Loving mother of Sharon Walter (Thomas Sammons), Karen (Richard) Fischer and Marilyn Harvot (Scott Schnabel). Proud grandmother of Daniel Becker, Sara Fuentes and Britney Fischer and proud great-grandmother. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation at FUNERAL HOME Thursday, November 7 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019