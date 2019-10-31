Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
(262) 246-4774
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Scherf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly J. Scherf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly J. Scherf Notice
Beverly J. Scherf

Sussex - Found peace on October 29, 2019. Age 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert for 64 years. Loving mother of Sharon Walter (Thomas Sammons), Karen (Richard) Fischer and Marilyn Harvot (Scott Schnabel). Proud grandmother of Daniel Becker, Sara Fuentes and Britney Fischer and proud great-grandmother. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation at FUNERAL HOME Thursday, November 7 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline