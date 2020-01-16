Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Seekamp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly J. Seekamp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly J. Seekamp Notice
Beverly J. Seekamp

Found peace January 13, 2020 at age 87. Preceded in death by her parents Carl and Marie Seekamp and her brothers and sisters Lloyd (Zola), Kenneth (Carolyn), Donna Lomenick, Helen Curless, James, and Carol Sue. Dear sister of Joan (the late Stan) White, Harriet (the late Richard) Robinson, William (the late Sharon), Judi (Chip) Malnar, Mary, Douglas, and Mark. Loving godmother of Douglas, Vicki, Tanya, and Forrest. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was an avid sports fan, but her greatest love was the Boston Red Sox. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline