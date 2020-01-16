|
Beverly J. Seekamp
Found peace January 13, 2020 at age 87. Preceded in death by her parents Carl and Marie Seekamp and her brothers and sisters Lloyd (Zola), Kenneth (Carolyn), Donna Lomenick, Helen Curless, James, and Carol Sue. Dear sister of Joan (the late Stan) White, Harriet (the late Richard) Robinson, William (the late Sharon), Judi (Chip) Malnar, Mary, Douglas, and Mark. Loving godmother of Douglas, Vicki, Tanya, and Forrest. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was an avid sports fan, but her greatest love was the Boston Red Sox. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
