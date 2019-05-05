Services
Vivian, Beverly J. (Nee Steil) Sunday, April 28, 2019, age 87 years. Preceded in death by her husband, James G. Vivian, II and her daughter, Sharon Duke. Dear mother of Valerie Warshauer and James (Karen) Vivian, III.; and her son-in-law, Bill Duke. Dear sister of Patricia (Fred) Paddon. Loving grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Private interment Wood National Cemetery, Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation appreciated. Special thanks to the Staff at Hartland Place Assisted Living and Aurora Medical Center Summit for their compassion and care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019
