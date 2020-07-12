1/2
Beverly Jean Butero
Beverly Jean Butero

(Nee Rasmussen) Born to Eternal Life, July 10, 2020, age 91 years. Beloved mother of Lawrence (Deb) Butero and Faya Purdy (Keith). Loving grandmother of Nicole (Jeff) Cady, Chad (Stephanie) Butero, Tanya Purdy and Hannah Ahlborn (Hannah). Great grandmother of Grace, Hannah, Ava and Addison. Dear sister of Mary, Caroline and Donna. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by siblings; Norman Ahlborn, Robert Rasmussen, William Ahlborn, Bonnie Stillmann, Charles Ahlborn, James Ahlborn and Beatrice Buddinger.

Visitation Friday July 17, from 11 AM - 1 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 3774 E. Underwood Ave., Cudahy, with Funeral Service at 1 PM. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Parkinson Association would be appreciated. The family wishes to thank the entire staff at St. Francis Health Center for the love and care given to our mother.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 12 to Jul. 15, 2020.
