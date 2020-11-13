Beverly Jean Clark "Mrs C"
Beverly went to eternal life with the Lord on 11/3/2020 just shy of her 90th birthday. Beverly was born on 11/29/30 in Huron, South Dakota to Harry and Iona Goocher. She was proceeded in death by her beloved daughter Vicki Jean. Beverly leaves behind her sons Todd and Kent Clark (Ellen Gutfleisch), grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, many friends and all her other "kids". Loving thanks to nieces, Gail, Janet and Kelly for their special care and support. The family also wishes to express their deepest gratitude to Aurora Hospice, especially Jenny K. And Cassandra. Also the many friends and neighbors who provided meals and prayers during Beverlys two year battle in home hospice care.
In Leiu of flowers, memorials to Good Shepherd Lutheran School or charity of choice
would be appreciated.
With respect to COVID-19, we will be having a outside casual service at gravesite on Nov. 21st 2020 at 11:00 AM, at Highland Memorial Park, 14875 West Greenfield Ave. New Berlin,Wi.