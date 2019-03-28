Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Mirek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Jean Mirek

Notice Condolences Flowers

Beverly Jean Mirek Notice
Mirek, Beverly Jean March 7, 1949 - March 22, 2019. Beverly passed away unexpectedly on March 22, 2019. Beverly graduated from Pulaski High School in 1967 and went on to earn a legal secretarial degree from Bryant Stratton Business College. Bev worked for the F.B.I. in Washington D.C. Bev returned to Milwaukee and worked for Borgelt, Powell, Peterson and Tornehl, and Godfrey and Kahn. Bev worked for the Milwaukee Brewers, Summerfest and the Wisconsin State Fair. Bev retired in 2012. Bev is survived by her brother Louis, nephews Scott, Pete, David and Brian and one niece Kari. Bev is survived by 11 great-nieces and nephews which she calls "her greats". Bev was preceded in death by her parents, Florian Frank and Laura and older brother Florian John. Visitation at the Funeral Home Saturday, March 30 at 9:30 AM, followed by a Memorial Service at 10:30 AM. Private interment at Pinelawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Polycystic Kidney Foundation, or the .
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.