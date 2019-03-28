|
|
Mirek, Beverly Jean March 7, 1949 - March 22, 2019. Beverly passed away unexpectedly on March 22, 2019. Beverly graduated from Pulaski High School in 1967 and went on to earn a legal secretarial degree from Bryant Stratton Business College. Bev worked for the F.B.I. in Washington D.C. Bev returned to Milwaukee and worked for Borgelt, Powell, Peterson and Tornehl, and Godfrey and Kahn. Bev worked for the Milwaukee Brewers, Summerfest and the Wisconsin State Fair. Bev retired in 2012. Bev is survived by her brother Louis, nephews Scott, Pete, David and Brian and one niece Kari. Bev is survived by 11 great-nieces and nephews which she calls "her greats". Bev was preceded in death by her parents, Florian Frank and Laura and older brother Florian John. Visitation at the Funeral Home Saturday, March 30 at 9:30 AM, followed by a Memorial Service at 10:30 AM. Private interment at Pinelawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Polycystic Kidney Foundation, or the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2019