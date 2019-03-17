|
Perszyk, Beverly Jean (Nee Brown) Age 87, passed away on March 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Ken. Beloved mother of Ken. Dear sister of Suzann Brown Ortiz, Dwight (Pat) Brown and Lloyd (Darlene) Brown. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to her friend and caretaker, Rob Brennan. Private family services will be held. For full obituary see funeral home website or text 1839007 to 414-301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019