|
|
Landgraf, Beverly (Nee Penterman) Born to Eternal Life on Mon March 4, 2019 age 86. Preceded in death by her husband Curly Landgraf. Loving mother of Cindy (Bobby) Grady, the late Michael, Penny (Mike) Paris, Gloria (Billy) Kautzman, Mike (Lori) Kautzman, Ted (Margie) Kautzman, Randy (Karen) Kautzman, Rick (Joell) Kautzman and Vicki (Michael) Aliota. Beloved sister of Gloria (late Rick) Schocknecht, Bob (Janet) Penterman, Dan (Carol) Penterman and Roger Penterman. Sister-in-law of Cindy and Nancy Penterman. Bev was loved and will be remembered by Robin, Marty, Angela, Rocco and the late Tony, 14 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 10, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, from 1-3 PM. Memorial Service at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission or the Humane Society. To receive this obit text 1837625 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019