Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Landgraf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Landgraf

Notice Condolences Flowers

Beverly Landgraf Notice
Landgraf, Beverly (Nee Penterman) Born to Eternal Life on Mon March 4, 2019 age 86. Preceded in death by her husband Curly Landgraf. Loving mother of Cindy (Bobby) Grady, the late Michael, Penny (Mike) Paris, Gloria (Billy) Kautzman, Mike (Lori) Kautzman, Ted (Margie) Kautzman, Randy (Karen) Kautzman, Rick (Joell) Kautzman and Vicki (Michael) Aliota. Beloved sister of Gloria (late Rick) Schocknecht, Bob (Janet) Penterman, Dan (Carol) Penterman and Roger Penterman. Sister-in-law of Cindy and Nancy Penterman. Bev was loved and will be remembered by Robin, Marty, Angela, Rocco and the late Tony, 14 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 10, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, from 1-3 PM. Memorial Service at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission or the Humane Society. To receive this obit text 1837625 to 414-301-6422
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now