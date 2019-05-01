|
Stribling, Beverly Louise (Nee Quinn) passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 28th, 2019 at the age of 61. Survived by her husband Kenneth. Loving mother to Danny (Juls Bicki) Ryan, Kathryn (Miguel) Ramirez, Andrew Ryan, Shane Ryan, Lakeytheia (Ravonte Dantzler) Stribling, Vanessa Stribling, and April Stracener. Loving sister to Howard "Mickey" (Pam Marquardt) Quinn, John Quinn (deceased), Lois Quinn, and William (Lisa) Quinn. Further survived by grandchildren, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and amazing friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home Friday, May 3 from 4 to 7 PM. Additional Visitation on Saturday, May 4 at GOOD SHEPHERD TRINITY CHURCH 3302 N. SHERMAN BLVD MILWAUKEE 53216 from 10 AM until time of Service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Beverly Stribling - Keefe Avenue School Fund by sending a check made out to Ken to Educators Credit Union 10811 W. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53224. Please see Krause website for full obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019