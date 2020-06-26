Beverly Melnick
Glendale - Died of natural causes June 26, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Loving mother of Wendy Melnick and Stacy Coe. Dear grandmother of Shaina Urban. Fond sister of Marlene (Howard) Mayers and Robert Rochwerger. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Private family burial services Mound Zion Cemetery.
Glendale - Died of natural causes June 26, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Loving mother of Wendy Melnick and Stacy Coe. Dear grandmother of Shaina Urban. Fond sister of Marlene (Howard) Mayers and Robert Rochwerger. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Private family burial services Mound Zion Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.