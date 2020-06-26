Beverly Melnick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Melnick

Glendale - Died of natural causes June 26, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Loving mother of Wendy Melnick and Stacy Coe. Dear grandmother of Shaina Urban. Fond sister of Marlene (Howard) Mayers and Robert Rochwerger. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Private family burial services Mound Zion Cemetery.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Suminski Family Life Story Funeral Homes
1901 North Farwell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
(414) 744-5156
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved