Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Polaski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly "Bev" Polaski

Notice Condolences Flowers

Beverly "Bev" Polaski Notice
Polaski, Beverly "Bev" (Nee Balcerowski) Entered into Eternal Life on Friday, June 7, 2019 after an incredibly brave fight against cancer. Age 62. Preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Harry Balcerowski. Loving wife of Gene. Dear sister of William Balcerowski. Further survived by relatives and friends. Visitation at ST. RITA CATHOLIC CHURCH 2318 S. 61ST ST WEST ALLIS, WI 53219 ON WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12 from 10 AM until time of Mass at 12 Noon. Thank you to all the nurses at 4P in the Froedtert Pavilion and to Aurora Zilber Family Hospice for their care to Bev. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Froedtert Hospital Foundation's Sarcoma Fund or Aurora Zilber Family Hospice appreciated. After working in education, Bev found her true calling as a Reference Librarian at Franklin Library. There was nothing she couldn't find. Bev was respected and well loved by her colleagues and patrons. She enjoyed travel and was always up for discovering something new. Bev will be deeply remembered, loved and missed by family and many friends.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline