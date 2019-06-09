Polaski, Beverly "Bev" (Nee Balcerowski) Entered into Eternal Life on Friday, June 7, 2019 after an incredibly brave fight against cancer. Age 62. Preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Harry Balcerowski. Loving wife of Gene. Dear sister of William Balcerowski. Further survived by relatives and friends. Visitation at ST. RITA CATHOLIC CHURCH 2318 S. 61ST ST WEST ALLIS, WI 53219 ON WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12 from 10 AM until time of Mass at 12 Noon. Thank you to all the nurses at 4P in the Froedtert Pavilion and to Aurora Zilber Family Hospice for their care to Bev. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Froedtert Hospital Foundation's Sarcoma Fund or Aurora Zilber Family Hospice appreciated. After working in education, Bev found her true calling as a Reference Librarian at Franklin Library. There was nothing she couldn't find. Bev was respected and well loved by her colleagues and patrons. She enjoyed travel and was always up for discovering something new. Bev will be deeply remembered, loved and missed by family and many friends.





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary