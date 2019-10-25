Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Augustine's Church
68th and Rogers St.
West Allis, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine's Church
68th and Rogers St.
West Allis, WI
1943 - 2019
Born to eternal life on Wed. October 16th, 2019 at the age of 76. Beverly was born June 4th, 1943 to the late Edward and Josephine Bieniewski. A lifelong resident of West Allis, Beverly was involved in her community as a volunteer and member of the West Allis Historical Society, an election poll worker and as a lieutenant in the West Allis Police Reserve. Beverly is survived by cousins and many dear friends. Her sense of humor and cheerfulness will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be Wed. October 30th at 9:30 a.m.followed by a mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m.at St. Augustine's Church, 68th and Rogers St., West Allis. Private interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
