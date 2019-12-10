Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Beverly R. Leone

Waukesha - (nee Abrams) December 7, 2019, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Edward F. Leone DDS. Dear mother of Donna (the late Raymond) Mulhern, Sandra Leone, Peter Leone, Maria (the late Mike) Moran and Joseph Leone. Further loved by 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, December 13th at ST. VINCENT PALLOTTI - EAST SIDE - 5424 W. Bluemound Rd., from 3:00 - 4:45 pm with Mass of Christian Burial at 5:00 pm. Private Entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
