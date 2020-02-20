|
Beverly R. Struck
Milwaukee - Entered the gates of Heaven Feb 15, 2020 at the age of 78 to join her late husband Kenneth Struck and late son Bryan Struck.
Loving mother of Steven Struck and Susan Struck. Dear sister of David (the late Ellen) Mielke and the late Thomas (the late Carol) Mielke. Further survived by nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at OUR SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH (5901 Westway, Greendale) Thursday Feb 27th, 2020 from 5-6pm with a service to follow. Private burial to take place the following day at Arlington Park Cemetery.
Beverly was truly a lifelong caregiver. She touched the lives of so many, enjoying the countless children she cared for in her in-home daycare and tending to her own mom and her husband at the end of their lives. Beverly will be remembered for her selflessness and always putting others first.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020