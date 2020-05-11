Beverly Yelle
Beverly Yelle

New Berlin - (nee Kollath) Entered into Eternal Life on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Age 85. Wife of Robert Yelle for 63 years. Mother of Linda (Jeffrey) Budde, Thomas (Janet) Yelle, and Steven (Kelly) Yelle. Grandmother of Mariah (Joe) Horyza, Julia Yelle and Kayla Yelle. Sister of Wayne (Barbara) Kollath and Jack (Barbara) Kollath. Also loved by many other family and friends.

Private services have been held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Good Shepard's Evangelical Lutheran Church, West Allis, WI.

A special thank you to everyone who cared for Beverly in her time of need.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 11 to May 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
