Bill "Billy" Di Giorgio Jr.

Bill "Billy" Di Giorgio Jr. Notice
Di Giorgio Jr., Bill "Billy" Passed away unexpectedly on February 20, 2019 at the age of 48. Loving father of Gianna. Cherished son of Bill and Barbara. Dear brother of Tina (Glenn) Verdin and Anthony (Robin). Further survived by many relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Mission Hills Chapel on Thursday, February 28 starting at 3PM until time of service at 6PM. Please visit www.maxsass.com for full notice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019
