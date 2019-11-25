|
Bill Roggenbach
Bill Roggenbach, age 67, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at his home in West Bend, surrounded by family. He was born on July 14, 1952 in Milwaukee, WI to Ray and Joyce (nee Blake) Roggenbach. He enjoyed his years of work with Super Steel Milwaukee, Overnite Transportation and then retired from the Town of West Bend DPW. Bill was the best husband, father, grandfather, brother and brother-in-law and will be greatly missed. Bill's motto was "Popeye Strong".
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Diana (nee Marsolek) Roggenbach; children, Tracy (Louie) Roggenbach, Troy (Jenny) Roggenbach, Brian Lozano, Stephanie Lozano; 12 grandchildren, Jermaine, Mya, Nick, Hailey, Sadee, Nevaeh, Mason, Madison, Dominick, Collin, Leland, Elijah; He is further survived by 5 sisters, 6 sisters-in-law and 9 brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be at 4:00PM on December 1, 2019 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor John Bass presiding. Gathering of friends and family will follow his service to honor Bill's wishes.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019