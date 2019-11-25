Services
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Roggenbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Roggenbach


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bill Roggenbach Notice
Bill Roggenbach

Bill Roggenbach, age 67, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at his home in West Bend, surrounded by family. He was born on July 14, 1952 in Milwaukee, WI to Ray and Joyce (nee Blake) Roggenbach. He enjoyed his years of work with Super Steel Milwaukee, Overnite Transportation and then retired from the Town of West Bend DPW. Bill was the best husband, father, grandfather, brother and brother-in-law and will be greatly missed. Bill's motto was "Popeye Strong".

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Diana (nee Marsolek) Roggenbach; children, Tracy (Louie) Roggenbach, Troy (Jenny) Roggenbach, Brian Lozano, Stephanie Lozano; 12 grandchildren, Jermaine, Mya, Nick, Hailey, Sadee, Nevaeh, Mason, Madison, Dominick, Collin, Leland, Elijah; He is further survived by 5 sisters, 6 sisters-in-law and 9 brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be at 4:00PM on December 1, 2019 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor John Bass presiding. Gathering of friends and family will follow his service to honor Bill's wishes.

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bill's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline