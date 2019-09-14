Services
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Christ United Methodist Church
5200 S. 48th St.
Greenfield, WI
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Christ United Methodist Church
5200 S. 48th St.
Greenfield, WI
Billie M. Baker

Billie M. Baker Notice
Billie M. Baker

Greendale - Billie M. Baker (nee Hay)

Surrounded by her loving family, Billie joined her loving husband Glenn in Eternal Rest on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the age of Age 90.

Beloved mother of Michael (Dawn), Terry (Kathy), Nancy (Randy) Gentz, Jane(Bill) Pierce, James (Lori), Janet (Dr. Dennis) Brown and Diane Steeno. Dear grandmother of Adam, Laura, Jason, Kevin, Jamie, Jessica, Samantha, Ricky, Sara, Stacey and Tyler. Cherished great grandma of 9, also survived by other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, Pearl and Thomas Hay and her sister Patricia Knop.

Visitation at Christ United Methodist Church, 5200 S. 48th St. Greenfield, on Sunday September 15, 2 PM - 4 PM. Funeral service at 4 PM.

Private burial at Arlington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Christ United Methodist Church, Zilber Hospice or St Jude Children's Hospital.

"Forever in our hearts, we will miss you Billie Boo"

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
jsonline