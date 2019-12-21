Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home & Crematory
W195S6610 Racine Ave
Muskego, WI 53150
(262) 679-1444
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home & Crematory
W195S6610 Racine Ave
Muskego, WI 53150
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home & Crematory
W195S6610 Racine Ave
Muskego, WI 53150
View Map
Waukesha - Passed to Eternal Life, Thursday, December 19, 2019. Age 86 years. Beloved husband of Lois (nee Gee). Loving father of Pam (Ron) Rezutek, Kevin (Beth), Brad (Jill), Billy, Chris (Troy) Hanevold, and the late David Leighton. Dear brother of Don Leighton. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday, December 27, 2019 at Bevsek Verbick Funeral Home - Muskego 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12 noon. Interment Rural Home Cemetery. Billy loved being outdoors and tending to his garden. He loved his Green Bay Packers, WWE wrestling and spending time with his family up north.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
