Nguyen, Binh T. Thursday, May 16, 2019. Age 33. Beloved son of Dan and Lori Nguyen. Loving father of Quoc Nguyen and Dkari Nguyen. Caring brother of Rosa Beckett, Linda (Freddy) Nguyen, Sheila Nguyen and Diana Nguyen. Cherished uncle of Hayden, Damien, Deilani, YuYu, Gordo, J'Kien, Serene, Soleil, Jayce, and Daeden. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation SUNDAY (today), May 19, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 1-3 Pm. Funeral Service at 3 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019