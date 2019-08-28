|
|
Murawski, Blanche A. (Nee Sibal) Was reunited with her cherished husband and best friend Richard J. Murawski on August 23, 2019 at the age of 90. Survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Blanche's family would like to extend special thanks to Wendy who lovingly cared for Blanche at home, the staff at Clifden Court, and Legacy Hospice, especially Tina R.N. Visitation will be held at ST. JOHN PAUL II PARISH-ST ALEXANDER CHURCH (1568 W. Holt Ave., Milwaukee) on Friday, August 30 from 9-9:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM. Entombment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019