Rigert, Blanche I. (Nee Meek) died on March 28, 2019 at the age of 82. She was predeceased by one child, Hans Frederick. She is survived by her husband, Max and four children: Heidi Rigert (friend Clive), Franz Rigert (Trinn), Gretchen Navarro (David); Krista Kim (Eric) and twelve grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at the Fairhaven Retirement Community in Whitewater, WI on Sunday, April 7th at 2PM. Friends may call at Fairhaven from 12noon to service time at Fairhaven. Betzer Funeral Home of Delavan is serving the Rigert Family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 1, 2019