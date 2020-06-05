Blanche S. Berenzweig
Las Vegas - (Nee Kahn) passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020 at the Nathan Adelson Hospice facility in Las Vegas, NV. Her husband of 50 years, Bruce, was by her side, along with their son, Kevin Berenzweig (Angela Shin). She was preceded in death by her parents, Albion and Onalee Kahn. She is also survived by her son, Scott Berenzweig; her sister, Shellie Blumenfield; her brother, Jeffrey (Carol) Kahn and many other relatives and friends.
Blanche was a smart and wonderful person who spent a long and successful career in the financial planning industry in the Milwaukee area. She was an active member of many professional, community and charitable organizations such as the CFP (Certified Financial Planners) Organization, Rotary, etc. Blanche will be missed dearly by those who knew and loved her.
A private burial service was held at Mound Zion Cemetery. A memorial service honoring Blanche will be held at a later time. Memorial contributions to the charity of your choice appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.