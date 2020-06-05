Blanche S. Berenzweig
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Blanche's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Blanche S. Berenzweig

Las Vegas - (Nee Kahn) passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020 at the Nathan Adelson Hospice facility in Las Vegas, NV. Her husband of 50 years, Bruce, was by her side, along with their son, Kevin Berenzweig (Angela Shin). She was preceded in death by her parents, Albion and Onalee Kahn. She is also survived by her son, Scott Berenzweig; her sister, Shellie Blumenfield; her brother, Jeffrey (Carol) Kahn and many other relatives and friends.

Blanche was a smart and wonderful person who spent a long and successful career in the financial planning industry in the Milwaukee area. She was an active member of many professional, community and charitable organizations such as the CFP (Certified Financial Planners) Organization, Rotary, etc. Blanche will be missed dearly by those who knew and loved her.

A private burial service was held at Mound Zion Cemetery. A memorial service honoring Blanche will be held at a later time. Memorial contributions to the charity of your choice appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved