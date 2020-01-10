Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
ST. JOHN'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH,
10302 S. 27th St,
Oak Creek, WI
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
t ST. JOHN'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
10302 S. 27th St
Oak Creek, WI
Resources
Bob Bruss Notice
Bob Bruss

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of the late Peggy (nee Krause). Loving dad of Phyllis (Irv) Gaither and the late Robby. Dear Grandpa of Sean. Cherished uncle of Jeni (the late Chuy) Rivera, Tereasa Segura, and Lynn (Jeff) Kuehn. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 18, from 10am-12pm at ST. JOHN'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 10302 S. 27th St, Oak Creek, followed by the funeral service at 12pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
