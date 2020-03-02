|
|
Bob Schieble
Bob Schieble went to be with the Lord on February 28, 2020 at the age of 83.
He is survived by his wife, Linda, and Marilyn the mother of his eleven children, 2 step-children, 22 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 1 step great grandchild along with many, many friends.
His smile was contagious and he was always willing to help in any way that he possibly could. He loved going to family parties, vacations and just staying at home working in his garden.
He is already missed by us all, but we all have great memories of him to carry with us through the rest of our lives.
According to Bob's wishes, there will be no funeral, but there will be a Celebration of His Life party this summer.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020