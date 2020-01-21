|
Bobby L. Fleener
Passed away January 17, 2020 at the age of 69 years. Dear husband of Olga. Beloved father of Bobby Lee Jr. (Tanya) and Jason (Peggy). Grandfather of Alyssia, Sabrina and Jason Jr. Brother of Debbie Fleener. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Proud Vietnam Veteran of the United States Army. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Thursday 11:00 am until time of services. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020