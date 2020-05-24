Bobby L. Robinson
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 20, 2020, at age 91. Survived by a host of family and friends. Retired from A.O. Smith. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 2, from 10AM to 12:45PM. Family Hour from 12-12:45PM. Private service for immediate family members to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2020.