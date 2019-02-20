Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church
3201 S. 51st St.
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church
3201 S. 51st St.
View Map
Resources
Trikich, Boja At rest February 18, 2019 at age 101. Beloved mother of Mara Momcilovic and the late Gliso Stojsavljevic. Proud grandmother of Danica (Joseph), Milos, Nedeljka (Jason), the late George, Nikola (Zorica), and Nancy. Dear sister of Smilja Ilic. Further survived by 10 great-grandchildren, kumovi, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Boja was a member of the St. Sava Circle of Serbian Sisters. Visitation will be Saturday at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church (3201 S. 51st St.) 9:30 AM until time of service 10:30 AM. Memorials to St. Sava are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019
