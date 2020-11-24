1/1
Bojana Stefanovic
Bojana Stefanovic

Greenfield - Age 86, passed away on November 22, 2020. She was born in Yugoslavia. Her pioneering spirit led her to the United States in 1967 where she set her sights on establishing a new life. With hard work and resilience she made her way in this new world. She loved being outdoors attending to her garden. Bojana will be dearly missed. Preceded in death by her brothers Momcilo and Petar Pavlovic and sister Bosa Pavlovic. Surviving are her children, Zorica and Rade "Frank", brother Miroslav (Mary) Pavlovic, sister Dorothy (Martin) Cherney, niece Marina (Jim) Maas and grand-niece Alexandra. Further survived by Kumovi and other relatives and friends here and in Serbia. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Nikola Serbian Orthodox Church 3802 E. Squire Ave, Cudahy, WI. Visitation Monday at St. Nikola Serbian Orthodox Church 10:00 am until time of services. Interment St. Nikola Serbian Orthodox Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory can be made to Saint Nikola Serbian Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 564, Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Nikola Serbian Orthodox Church
NOV
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Nikola Serbian Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
