|
|
Boleslaus "Billy" Betlinski
Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life on September 30, 2019 at age 95. Preceded in death by loving and caring parents, Frances and Valentine Betlinski. One loving sister and three loving brothers.
Lovingly survived by his niece, nephews, many relatives, and good caring and supportive friends.
Bill served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II. Proud retiree of Milwaukee Fire Department after 28 years of faithful service. Life member of American Legion Fire Fighters Post 426. Longtime member of Milwaukee Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 215, Retired Fire and Police Association, Firefighter Contingent Relief Association and St. Jude League.
Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9 AM until time of service at 11 AM. Entombment to follow with full Military Honors at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
"Thanking God for a good life, many blessings and good memories."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019