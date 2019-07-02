Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians at Holy Hill
Hubertus, WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians at Holy Hill
Hubertus, WI
Br. Bonaventure Potter

Br. Bonaventure Potter Notice
Potter OCD, Br. Bonaventure Was Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the age of 93 years. He was born in Newark, NJ on October 16, 1925. He professed his vows on February 28, 1948 into the Carmelite Community. He is survived by relatives and the community of Carmelite Friars. Visitation is Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 9 - 10:45 a.m. at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians at Holy Hill in Hubertus, WI. Mass of Resurrection will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Basilica at Holy Hill. Interment Carmelite Cemetery on the grounds at Holy Hill.


Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 2, 2019
