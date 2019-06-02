Services
BECKER RITTER FUNERAL HOME
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
262-782-5330
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BECKER RITTER FUNERAL HOME
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Visitation Parish
1260 Church St
Elm Grove, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonita Raschig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonita R. Raschig


1950 - 2019 Notice Condolences Gallery Flowers
Bonita R. Raschig Notice
Raschig, Bonita R. (Nee Ditscheit) Born into Eternal Life on Friday, May 31st, 2019 at the age of 68. Loving wife of John for 37 years. Mother of Johnny (Aleisha) and Mary. Grandmother of Lucy. Sister of Ann and Chet Brunnell, the (late) Tony and Bobbie Ditscheit, Bill and Barbara Ditscheit, Larry and Julianne Ditscheit, Mike and Patty Raschig and a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. A devout Catholic who was loved by all who knew her and a friend to all she encountered. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6th at the funeral home from 5pm-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 7th at St. Mary's Visitation Parish (1260 Church St, Elm Grove) at 11am. Burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Coletta of Wisconsin for the Brookfield Residential Development.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline