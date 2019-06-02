|
Raschig, Bonita R. (Nee Ditscheit) Born into Eternal Life on Friday, May 31st, 2019 at the age of 68. Loving wife of John for 37 years. Mother of Johnny (Aleisha) and Mary. Grandmother of Lucy. Sister of Ann and Chet Brunnell, the (late) Tony and Bobbie Ditscheit, Bill and Barbara Ditscheit, Larry and Julianne Ditscheit, Mike and Patty Raschig and a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. A devout Catholic who was loved by all who knew her and a friend to all she encountered. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6th at the funeral home from 5pm-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 7th at St. Mary's Visitation Parish (1260 Church St, Elm Grove) at 11am. Burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Coletta of Wisconsin for the Brookfield Residential Development.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019