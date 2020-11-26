1/
Bonita S. Hart-Neimon
Bonita S. Hart-Neimon

(nee Bacon) Born to Eternal Life November 25, 2020, age 84 years. Beloved wife of Richard G. Neimon. Loving mother Donna (Gordon) Custer, Karen (Karl) Wittbrot, and Kristine (Rick) Copp. Loving grandmother of Kandace (Michael) Hillringhouse, Wayne Custer, and Kelly, Kyle, and Kevin Wittbrot, and Meghan (Jesse Phenecie) Neimon and Alissa (Charlie) Liebchen. Loving great-grandmother of Joshua Custer and Lillian Hillringhouse. Fond aunt of Scott (the late Cynthia) Snyder. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Bonita was an elementary school teacher for 31 years in the Brown Deer School District.

Visitation Tuesday, December 1, from 9:30-11:00 AM at the Schramka Funeral Home, 13220 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Private interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. A Memorial Mass for Bonita will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Luke Catholic Church in Brookfield would be appreciated.

Bonita was loved by all her friends and family, and was wonderful to all.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Schramka Funeral Home
DEC
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Schramka Funeral Home
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
