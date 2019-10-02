|
|
Bonn M. Wisner
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 30, 2019 at age 88. He is lovingly survived by his wife Marilyn. Beloved father of Susan (Kurt) Boyd, Lori Jordan, Tracy Bautista, Lynn (Jamie) Lahr, Bruce Gensler and Michele (Jamie) Brown. Proud grandpa of Ric, Holly, Jordan, Taylor, Travis, Tristan, Corey, Samuel, Sydney, Cooper and Ellie. Bonn is further survived by other family and many friends. He is preceded in death by his first wife Peggy Wisner, his son Brent Gensler and his grandson Nathan Bautista.
Graveside services with full Military Honors will be held at Forest Hill Memorial Park (3301 E. Forest Hill Ave., Oak Creek, WI) on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Jude.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019