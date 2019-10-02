Services
Forest Hill Memorial Park
3301 E. Forest Hill Ave.
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 762-4446
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Hill Memorial Park
3301 E. Forest Hill Ave.
Oak Creek, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonn Wisner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonn M. Wisner


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonn M. Wisner Notice
Bonn M. Wisner

Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 30, 2019 at age 88. He is lovingly survived by his wife Marilyn. Beloved father of Susan (Kurt) Boyd, Lori Jordan, Tracy Bautista, Lynn (Jamie) Lahr, Bruce Gensler and Michele (Jamie) Brown. Proud grandpa of Ric, Holly, Jordan, Taylor, Travis, Tristan, Corey, Samuel, Sydney, Cooper and Ellie. Bonn is further survived by other family and many friends. He is preceded in death by his first wife Peggy Wisner, his son Brent Gensler and his grandson Nathan Bautista.

Graveside services with full Military Honors will be held at Forest Hill Memorial Park (3301 E. Forest Hill Ave., Oak Creek, WI) on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Jude.

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline