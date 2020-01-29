Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Convent
1501 So. Layton Blvd.
Milwaukee, WI
Wake
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Convent
1501 So. Layton Blvd.
Milwaukee, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Convent
1501 So. Layton Blvd.
Milwaukee, WI
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:30 PM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Sister Bonnie Ann Kuhn SSSF

Sister Bonnie Ann Kuhn SSSF Notice
Sister Bonnie Ann Kuhn SSSF

Milwaukee - Kuhn, Sister Bonnie Ann, SSSF

January 28th, 2020. Age 87. Dear sister of Sister Marianne Kuhn, Stanley Kuhn and Ankeny Kuhn. Further survived by many friends, and the School Sisters of St. Francis community with whom she shared life for 69 years.

Visitation at St. Joseph Convent, 1501 So. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, on Tuesday February 4th, at 9:30 a.m., Wake service at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020
