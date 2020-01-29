|
Sister Bonnie Ann Kuhn SSSF
Milwaukee - Kuhn, Sister Bonnie Ann, SSSF
January 28th, 2020. Age 87. Dear sister of Sister Marianne Kuhn, Stanley Kuhn and Ankeny Kuhn. Further survived by many friends, and the School Sisters of St. Francis community with whom she shared life for 69 years.
Visitation at St. Joseph Convent, 1501 So. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, on Tuesday February 4th, at 9:30 a.m., Wake service at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020