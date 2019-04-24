Services
Wemyss-Koch, Bonnie Bowers Bonnie Bowers Wemyss-Koch, 77, of Woodstock, GA, formerly of Brookfield, WI passed away after a courageous battle with breast cancer on April 18, 2019. Bonnie was born to the late Raymond A. Bowers and Verna Lee Mather on July 21, 1941. Bonnie is remembered by her loving husband of 30 years, Robert H. Koch, Jr.; children, Michael Wemyss (Robbin) of Woodstock, GA, Margaret Vierling (Stephen) of Mequon, WI, and Lewis Wemyss (Christine) of Newport Beach, CA; 3 siblings, 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Bonnie's life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 am in the chapel of Woodstock Funeral Home (8855 Main St). A reception will follow directly after the service in the small park at McAfee Street and Wheeler Street in downtown Woodstock, near Bonnie and Bob's home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bonnie's memory to Heroes on Horseback (www.heroesonhorseback.org) are appreciated. Please visit www.woodstockfuneralhome.com to read the full obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019
