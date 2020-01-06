|
|
Bonnie D. Sadowski
West Allis - (Nee Larson) Passed away unexpectedly on January 3, 2020 at the age of 50. Beloved wife of Brian for 17 years. Loving daughter of Joan and the late Elwood Larson. Wonderful daughter-in-law of Michael and Margie Sadowski. Dearest sister of Duane (Susan), Dale (Janet) and the late Dean. Sister-in-law of Amy Sadowski. Loving mother of her fur babies Guinness, Carly, Stella and Murphy. Further survived by 2 nieces, 1 great-niece, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the MAX A. SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL, Greenfield from 3pm until the Funeral Service at 7pm. Private inurnment Forest Home Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020