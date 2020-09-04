Bonnie D. Vogel
(nee Orr) was called home to eternal life with our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on Friday September 4, 2020. A longtime resident of Elm Grove she died peacefully in her home after dealing with a number of significant health issues for many years.
Bonnie loved people and was always there for those who needed support or a friend to talk to. She will be remembered for her thoughtful kindness to others.
Born in 1938 in Milwaukee, WI, Bonnie grew up in West Allis, Wisconsin, and attended Nathan Hale High School. A student at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, Wisconsin College of Music, and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, she believed that her beautiful singing voice should be used in ways to serve the Lord, and she sang in church and at many weddings. In high school she performed in madrigals and in musicals, and received a first in state vocal competition.
Bonnie was employed by Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company, Milwaukee County Bank, taught preschool, and ended her working life after 20 years as a sales representative for Advanced Designs (trade show booths).
Bonnie married her high school sweetheart David on June 11, 1960, and, as observed by everyone who knew them, enjoyed a beautiful, long marriage. They recently celebrated their sixtieth wedding anniversary.
Bonnie and Dave raised seven standard poodles who brought them much enjoyment and happiness. They traveled to both coasts to visit family, vacationed summers in Manitowish Waters, Wisconsin, and spent winters in Vero Beach, Florida.
In recent years, as her health declined and chronic pain increased, David the love of her life also became her nurse and she felt truly blessed that God had brought them together so many years ago.
Bonnie is survived by one brother, James Orr (Carol), sister Debra Zednik (Gary), sister Holly Hackbart (fiancé Michael), nieces, Janice Orr, Darlene Perales (Nick), Carrie Renner (Fred), nephews, Jeff Orr (Jenny) Jason Orr, Chad Orr (Courtney) and their families. Preceded in death by parents Arthur and Lenore Orr, and brother Richard.
Bonnie wanted her family, friends, doctors, and caregivers to know how much they meant to her and how thankful she was to have them in her life. A thank you to caregiver Earlean and special thanks to all the Vitas Home Hospice personnel who cared for Bonnie, especially Nedra Brent who displayed exceptional kindness, gentleness, and skill. Blessings to family friend Kathleen Hruz for the many nights she stood watch over Bonnie in recent weeks.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Funeral Home from 11 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Entombment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association
, American Diabetes Association
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.