Bonnie Healy
Bonnie Healy

Dearly beloved by all who met her, and most would attest that she should be given wings when the angels measure her heart. She passed away on July 7th, just one month before her 94th birthday. She will now join her husband Jim in the afterlife. While on this earth she raised 5 children (Mike, Kim, Dan, Kevin and Cathleen), and also had four grandchildren. (Maureen, David, Olivia and Garrett). Bonnie was born in Webster City, Iowa and was the daughter of Les and Margaret Groves and had 3 brothers, (Gerald, Roger and Harley). Bonnie was a farm girl who moved to Rockford, IL. in 1946, where she met Jim on a blind date. He was a Buckeye from Columbus, Ohio and she was a Hawkeye from Iowa. They were married for 72 yrs.

Bonnie and Jim started their own business in the 1960's silk screening t-shirt's and printing awards & decals. Healy Awards is now in Menomonee Falls and is still going strong.

A funeral service will be held on August 6th at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield and it will begin at 2PM in the main chapel.

For more info call Kevin at 414-374-6553




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
